Instagram Is Obsessed With This Dress, and It’s Our New At-Home Uniform

These days, being comfy and cute are not mutually exclusive when it comes to fashion. Some of our most beloved outfits are the coziest to wear — and that’s definitely what we’re prioritizing while working and spending so much time at home.

With that in mind, it’s time to inject some serious style into your everyday attire thanks to this “nightgown dress” that you might have seen before. It’s taken social media by storm, and it’s never too late to jump on the trend!

Get the R.Vivimos Women’s Long Sleeve Bohemian Midi Dress for prices starting at just $28, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 27, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

This stunning dress from R.Vivimos first gained tons of popularity on Instagram last summer, and is yet again making waves as the ideal leisure gear to wear while practicing appropriate social distancing. Instead of just relying on your usual sweatpants or leggings look, why not amp up the vibe and opt for a flowy dress instead?

Best of all, there are a whopping 35 different color and pattern options available at the moment. You can pick from a variety of traditional paisley and floral prints in varying pattern sizes, or go for something a little funkier like the mixed leopard print option! The dress has billowy sleeves that cinch at the wrists and a long skirt that hits just below the knee, which is why shoppers have noted the similarity to a classic nightgown. There’s an opening at the top of the neckline that’s tied with thin rope which has tassels on the ends. It’s a chic boho look that anyone can rock!

Adjusting to a new routine is a struggle that many of Us are facing. There’s certainly no shame in staying in your pajamas all day — especially if your job doesn’t require Zoom meetings or video calls! That said, a cute outfit can make you feel more productive and put together. This dress is just as easy to throw on as your favorite lounge set, and totally just as comfortable — so why not give it a chance?

