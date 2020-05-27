These Handy Reusable Masks Come With a Pack of Carbon Filters

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

These days, online shopping has never been more valuable. It’s the easiest way to minimize trips to the store and also guarantee that we have plenty of essential items (like non-medical face coverings and hand sanitizer) on deck. Of course, we must all avoid excessive buying and make sure that those around Us have access to any critical goods — but if something we need is available in a bundle pack, we’re very interested.

That’s exactly why Amazon continues to deliver — in more ways than one! With this face mask set that ships out soon, you can purchase a pack of two reusable coverings — in addition to 10 disposable carbon filters. This is the perfect place to get started if you’re in the market for new protective gear to wear while outside and abiding by social distancing guidelines.

Get the DECOMEN Multi-Purpose Neck Gaiter with 10 PCS Safety Carbon Filters (originally $29) on sale for just $23, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as June 3, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

The coverings included were both designed in a neutral heather grey shade, and slip over your nose and mouth areas with ease. The material is stretchy and comfortable, so it can fit a wide variety of face shapes. The fabric is made from microfiber, and will wick away sweat or any excess moisture that you might be dealing with on a warm day. As many fitness devotees have learned the hard way, the mask you pick is crucial — and these are ideal for anyone interested in heading out for a run or bike ride!

The five-layer carbon inserts increase this mask’s ability to keep out pollution and other unwanted particles from your nose and mouth. The extra filters included are recommended as one-time use items, and the CDC states that you should be rewashing your masks fairly frequently — depending on how often you go outside. If you live with family or roommates, this is a solid purchase to consider! These masks are simple and straightforward, and the extra carbon filters can be used with any other face coverings you may already have. It’s all about putting safety first right now, and that starts with the right supplies.

