This Powerful Anti-Aging Serum Is Also an Organic Sunless Tanner

Remember when tanning beds were all the rage? They were fun and all…until everyone realized just how harmful and aging they were to their skin. Many ended up switching to spray tans after that or even at-home tans via foams and lotions. These are definitely safer methods, but when it comes to anti-aging, while they’re not actively harming us, they’re not really helping us either.

Using proper sun care and staying in the shade are great methods to keep up with, but if you want to give your skin a bit of a youthful boost, that’s where serums can come in. So what if we told you your next serum purchase was actually your next self-tanner purchase? If you want “the glow of a weekend spent in Cabo” and a complexion that looks like it spent a month at the Fountain of Youth, you have to go COOLA!

Get the COOLA Organic Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum for just $54 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 29, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

We wish we could go back in time 10 to 15 years ago and gift this serum to everyone about to enter a tanning salon. If you were given the choice between creating wrinkles on your own skin or smoothing it out — all with the same bronze radiance — there’s no doubt you would go for the latter. If you’re using a serum anyway, why not make it this one?

“But, Us, self-tanners can be so greasy and heavy.” We know, and we don’t want you to worry about that. This one is specifically formulated to leave behind no greasy residue, its lightweight formula made to keep skin happy. Afraid of the smell? Don’t be — it has a tropical piña colada scent!

To use this serum, simply dispense a small amount onto your hand and spread evenly over skin. No brushes or mitts needed. Allow two to four hours for it to develop, and use over several days to deepen the tan. Want a more gradual effect? Try mixing it with your moisturizer!

With free radical-fighting hyaluronic acid, smoothing and soothing centella asiatica and detoxifying algae, this tanning serum is exactly what we needed at exactly the right time. Sun-kissed skin, here we come!

