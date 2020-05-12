Why Charlotte Tilbury’s New Anti-Aging Serum Had an 8,000-Person Waitlist

When a top beauty brand that’s beloved all around the world announces a new product, you can bet that thousands of eager fans will line up to get their hands on it. And by the time it officially drops, it’s safe to say that it will go out of stock quickly — and an even bigger waitlist is inevitable.

We always have Charlotte Tilbury on our radars, and the label’s latest magical new beauty elixir serum is supposed to work wonders. According to French Vogue, the new formula for this product had over 8,000 skincare lovers waiting in anticipation for its release. And now that it’s here, we’re getting all of the scoop on just how potent it is!

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir with free shipping for just $88, available at Nordstrom!

Here’s what we know: The new formula of Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir has some seriously powerful ingredients in it. Vitamin C, as we’re all aware, is a great topical treatment for the skin that can make your complexion brighter and more youthful. This serum highlights it as one of the main ingredients, teaming with polyglutamic acid to help enhance the benefits. This will also help even out your complexion by reducing dark spots, as well as fine lines and wrinkles.

This formula is suitable for a range of skin types and can work for all ages. Charlotte Tilbury herself is no rookie to the game — she’s been working in the makeup and skincare space for decades, and made herself a megastar when she launched the eponymous brand back in 2012. She’s earned a massive reputation for creating some of the most coveted beauty products on the market, and has extensive scientific data and research to back them up!

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir with free shipping for just $88, available at Nordstrom!

In a clinical study over the course of eight weeks, participants that used this serum said they noticed a 172% increase in skin hydration — just an hour after the first application! They also noticed a whopping 122% increase in skin elasticity, a 49% increase in skin firmness and a 39% reduction in the size of their pores. This serum can be used in the morning and at night, on clean skin before applying your usual moisturizer.

When you apply this serum in the morning it can help create a smoother canvas for makeup application, and at night it can work as an intensive hydrating treatment. Reviewers say that this latest product launch from Charlotte Tilbury has exceeded their “every expectation,” which were already pretty high to begin with. Buy it now while you still can!

See it: Get the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir with free shipping for just $88, available at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Charlotte Tilbury and shop all of the beauty and skincare available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!