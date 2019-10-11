



We do a lot of shopping around here. Shocking, we know. That means we’re always finding amazing pieces and even more amazing sales, but it also means that with all of the hits, there’s bound to be a heavy handful of misses. One of the biggest misses? When a dress fits a model gorgeously but ends up looking completely different on us — in a bad way.

So, are we just supposed to stick to one style of dress because our proportions don’t necessarily match up with those of a 5’11” model? As if! That’s just a sign for us to look for a better piece — a dress made to fit and flatter us, no matter who we are. A dress that’s left nearly 3,000 people obsessed!

See it: Get the Sarin Mathews Off-the-Shoulder Cocktail Skater Dress starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Sarin Mathews stunner is universally flattering and insanely affordable, especially considering its impressive quality. Shoppers say it exceeded their expectations and as soon as they received their first one in the mail, they immediately logged back in to Amazon and ordered more. They say it’s the cutest dress ever, loving how it checks off all of their boxes. It isn’t see-through, its sleeves stay put, it’s long enough to twirl around in and it shows off all of their favorite assets while camouflaging the rest!

This explains why fashion lovers are wearing it everywhere, from graduations, to senior photo sessions, to engagement photo sessions, to even their own weddings! Need matching dresses for an event? One shopper commented on how it was perfect for their sorority sisters since it worked on every last body type!

This dress is made of a stretchy cotton blend. It’s thick, but not heavy. It’s skater style, which is an advanced A-line silhouette that captures the beauty and flow of figure skater costumes, but in an off-the-ice style. This dress has no sparkles or crazy color combinations — it’s solid and simple and will help us nail our style routine with record-high scores!

This dress has a classy off-the-shoulder neckline and a high-low hem that make it an absolute magnet for compliments. The flared skirt features soft ruffles that grace the mid-thigh in the front and just below the knee in the back. Feeling the urge to test out that twirl? Us too!

This cocktail dress is currently available in eight colors, so whether we’re looking for darker fall tones like burgundy or midnight blue or something brighter like white or yellow, there’s an option we’re sure to love. Just make sure to grab your size while it’s still in stock!

