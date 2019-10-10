



We’ve all been there — that horrific moment when you open up your bag or suitcase and realize your hair or skincare has spilled everywhere. And, of course, sometimes adding water to it just makes it worse since the formula starts to lather! It’s already a pain having to transfer our products into travel-size containers on trips, but add in the spills — or even spoilage — and we might as well just go au naturel!

The problem is that usually when we’re traveling, we want to look our absolute best. That kind of potential Instagram content doesn’t come around every day! Sadly, though, hotel freebies aren’t quite living up to our haircare standards. So what do we do if we don’t want to risk spilling serums everywhere? Bring spill-proof serum capsules instead. They’ll even save more room in our luggage!

See it: Get the Remilia Keratin Hair Treatment (originally $27) for just $24 at Amazon! Double up with the 2-pack! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2019, but are subject to change.

Hundreds of shoppers say these capsules are so perfect for traveling, since they can stick exactly how many they’ll need straight into their makeup bag with no worries about TSA troubles. On top of these capsules being travel-friendly, shoppers also say that using the serum inside has resulted in a drastic transformation in their hair. Curls are bouncier, brittle ends are finally soft and lifeless locks are now glossy and voluminous. Reviewers say that even after just one use, it was like their hair was brought back to life. They say it’s like a magic potion — definitely a new holy grail!

Shoppers are also praising the fact that this serum is neither heavy nor greasy, and that it has such a heavenly scent. One even called the scent therapeutic! We love a beauty and wellness product all wrapped up in one little capsule!

We love these Italian-made capsules because they give us the perfect amount of product every time. They’re also plant-based! They contain a repair serum made to target anything from oily roots to a dry and unmanageable mane. The serum is clinically tested to make sure we’re left with silky, healthy, smooth and frizz-free hair after every use!

This serum can be used on all hair types and lengths, including color-treated hair. To release the silk protein, amino acid complex, vitamins, keratin and more powerhouse ingredients, just twist the capsule open and apply to clean hair. Then follow up with any styling products you want to use!

Using these capsules, you’ll always look like you came straight from the salon, which is a major hair goal we all aspire to achieve. That goes for whether we’re hanging out at home or exploring Santorini! Happy travels!

