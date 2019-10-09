



There’s nothing worse than feeling the weight of makeup on the skin as a long day drags on. If it were up to Us, sometimes we wouldn’t wear makeup at all to avoid this icky feeling. Unfortunately, not everyone is born with naturally flawless skin, so we turn to cosmetics to enhance our natural beauty. There’s nothing wrong with wearing makeup, don’t get Us wrong (we love it) — we just wish it were more comfortable to to wear products like foundation and concealer, especially on days when we know we’re going to be out and about for hours on end. Well, what if we told you that we might have found the ultimate solution to this oh-so-common problem?

What might that be, you ask? The answer is to use cosmetics that employ ingredients that actually work with our skin, and not just cover up our imperfections, plus add dimension to our faces. And we think that we may have found your new favorite natural makeup brand that does exactly that with their product formulas.

Kosas is a clean, green cosmetics company that strives to create products that are designed to feel like you’re not wearing makeup at all, making it perfect for all-day wear. The company’s founder, Sheena Yaitanes, is an educated chemist and biologist that combined her scientific knowledge with her passion for color. The result? A standout makeup line that’s definitely garnering substantial buzz within the beauty industry.

Our favorite product from the Kosas cosmetics line is definitely the Tinted Face Oil. This product is said to act as a ” feather-weight medium coverage foundation” that intensely hydrates the skin through the use of a number of key natural ingredients. A base of six active botanicals, which includes avocado oil, jojoba oil and rosehip seed oil, blends with three different types of mineral pigment to create a formula that can instantly even out your skin tone, minimize the appearance of pores and overall perfect the look of the complexion.

There are 16 different shades available that match a wide variety of skin tones. There are also three ways to use this product to achieve your desired look. For light coverage, shake the bottle well to emulsify the foundation, and then just take one drop and apply it wherever you see fit. For medium coverage, use two-to-four drops and apply it like you would your serum or moisturizer. And for fuller coverage, use four-to-six drops and apply all over the face for a fully consistent look.

Since the brand’s launch in 2015, Yaitanes has been working diligently to create makeup that truly flatters all skin tones, while strictly utilizing ingredients that marry well with the skin itself. “I wasn’t really seeking out to make a clean beauty line, I was really looking to make the best, most flattering, most comfortable makeup that we could make,” Yaitanes said in an interview with Cheddar. “And once I started to explore how we could get there, what really revealed itself was that the path was through clean ingredients.”

“There is a way these ingredients interact with our skin where they feel at home on our skin, and that’s why we don’t really feel them when they’re on,” Yaitanes explained further. “And the result is rich color, beautiful payoff, but none of that feeling that you’re walking around with makeup on your face.”

Hey, if we can get limit the occasionally uncomfortable feeling of wearing makeup all day with Kosas products, then sign us up!

