These Sophisticated DKNY Booties Are on Sale at Macy’s for a Limited Time!





When shopping for the perfect staple fall leather boot to upgrade our wardrobe with, we often encounter an all-too-common problem — every pair seems to look exactly the same! Sometimes it’s hard to find a refreshing new boot that’s not too trendy or over-the-top. The goal of purchasing a high-quality pair of shoes is finding something that will look fashionable for longer than just a season or two.

Well, the dilemma was solved after we came across this pair of Macy’s-exclusive DKNY booties that we know will last Us for years to come. They’re the quintessential fall boot that feature an adorable detail that make them stand out from the rest (stay tuned). Plus, you can score them for 30% off right now for a limited time, so go ahead and order them with this amazing discount while you can!

See it: Get the DKNY Crosbi Booties, Created For Macy’s (originally $129) on sale for just $90 as a part of Macy’s Great Shoe Sale through October 14, 2019!

These DKNY Crosbi Booties are ideal for anyone that needs a new pair of standard boots for the chillier seasons. They look absolutely timeless and are made of high-quality materials, and also have an edge over other similar shoes that are currently on the market.

These boots feature a rounded toe and have an elegant side zipper closure on the inside of the heel. The 2.25 inch block heel offers a decent amount of height without making this shoe too uncomfortable for all-day wear. Adding to the comfort of this boot is the cushioned insole, designed to create a cozy environment for your feet for when you’re on the go. The outsole is made of genuine imported leather that can survive season after season — with the proper care, of course.

As for that special detail that we mentioned earlier? Along the heel there is a small sliver of metal that lines the inside in addition to the very top. This metal strip also features a stamp of the DKNY logo on the back— so that everyone knows exactly who made these boots and you can embrace the logomania trend. These boots come in five different colors, and the color of the metal detail depends on the shade of the leather upper that you select. This subtle addition to the classic design of the shoe is truly winning, and we can’t get enough of it!

Shoppers are also loving the boots and responding specifically to the incredible metal elements that they feature. One reviewer exclaimed that the “detailing on the heel gives an edgy look to the style,” and another agreed that the “DKNY written on the back of the shoe stands out and adds to the beauty of the shoe.” Another wrote that they “love having a bootie that looks fancy but has a heel height [they] can walk or stand around for long periods of time,” which is great to hear. Above all, we look for comfort in the shoes that we purchase — and by the looks of these reviews we’re assured that these DKNY Crosbi boots will deliver exactly that.

