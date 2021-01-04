This Stylish Coat Puts a New Spin on Denim and Sherpa

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Denim and sherpa? A match made is heaven. Such a lovely way to blend the lightness of spring and summer with the coziness of fall and winter. We really only have one issue with the pairing. Now that it’s been popular for a while, every piece we see featuring the two sort of looks exactly the same.

Now, we get it. A trucker jacket with cream-colored sherpa really is a versatile, fashionable and universally-loved look. We’ve certainly worn the style many times. Why mess with a good thing? Well, if something possibly even better might come out of it, we’re willing to take the risk. Luckily, so was this piece from Amazon!

Get the Sidefeel Denim Faux-Fur Oversized Coat in Sky Blue for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication, January 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

With a longer silhouette reaching below the booty, this eye-catching piece has officially crossed over from jacket territory into coat territory, already helping it stand out among the rest. It has a light blue denim shell with faded elements, and the faux-fur lining is soft as soft can be. Everyone will know it too, since it stands out so beautifully on the ultra-wide, notched lapels!

This coat has long sleeves with button tabs at the wrists, side slip pockets and functional buttons up the placket so you can wear it open or closed. Many people prefer to wear their coats open so they don’t take away from their outfit, but in this case, this coat is so chic and unique that it makes a statement all on its own!

This coat is a wonderful transition piece to have handy in your closet for between seasons, but don’t put it away the second the temperature really starts to drop. It’s such a good piece for layering too, letting you really warm up without finding yourself engulfed in a giant puffer. Slip it on over a turtleneck sweater or even a crew neck sweatshirt!

If you’re less into the denim look but still love the style of this coat in general, we have great news for you too. This coat actually comes in a whole bunch of variations, featuring other colors, materials and details. Go for a khaki version instead, or a soft grey with toggle buttons and fuzzy cuffs. Check them all out on the same Amazon page and add your favorite to your cart!

