This Casual Wrap Top Is an Upgrade From Your Basic Tee

The classic T-shirt and jeans look is a staple in all of our wardrobes. Sure, it’s a basic ensemble — but there are plenty of ways for you to spice it up a little when necessary!

For example, this top takes a simple T-shirt and makes it look endlessly more interesting. It’s just as comfortable as your favorite tee, but its design is far from ordinary!

Get the NSQTBA Women’s V Neck Wrap Top for prices starting at just $9, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 9, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2020, but are subject to change.



This wrap shirt is made from a soft, predominantly rayon fabric that’s incredibly comfortable and breathable. It has a layered V-neckline, and the hem wraps around the bottom to give the shirt more volume. The short sleeves are rolled as an elevated design detail, and Amazon shoppers are absolutely loving it!

Reviewers are saying they are ordering more colors after falling hard for their first purchase. As to be expected, there are plenty of shades and patterns to choose from. Shoppers are also ecstatic that the shirt can help conceal the belly area and provide a slimming effect. Plus, the neckline doesn’t drop too low, making it appropriate for all outings. It can also expertly frame any necklace that you want to pair it with. Simply put, a versatile top like this can be dressed up when necessary!

While our first inclination is to style the shirt with pair of denim shorts, fancier pants or strappy sandals would be the perfect way to transition this top to the nighttime. You can also try tucking it into a skirt with a statement belt! This top is endlessly versatile, and we can’t wait to get creative with it using what’s already in our closets. When we find a piece that can seamlessly blend into anyone’s wardrobe, we have to shout about it!

