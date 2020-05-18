This Versatile Spaghetti Strap Tank Is the Perfect Summertime Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: Basics are a must-have in any closet. But who wants to be basic all the time? Even while we’re dressing on the casual side, it’s fun to have simple pieces spruced up a bit. All it takes are a couple of design details, and you have the ability to transform an entire outfit.

Our latest leveled-up find is this adorable lace trim tank. It caught our gaze as we browsed Amazon, which has become even more of a one-stop-shop these days. Endless fashion delivered straight to our doorsteps? Sign Us up ASAP!

Get the Arainlo Women Summer V Neck Ruffle Tank Top for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as July 8, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2020, but are subject to change.



You can team this tank with nearly any look, regardless of your sense of style. Seriously: It can work as a bikini top cover-up, but can be just as easily dressed up for a night out. Each simple tank is topped off with an embellishment along the deep-V neckline, which is the perfect touch to jazz up this staple piece. You can opt for a lacy version, but there are also ruffle variations available. The lace tanks may show a little more skin — but they are still seriously chic and appropriate for so many occasions!

Arainlo Women Summer V Neck Ruffle Tank Top

Get the Arainlo Women Summer V Neck Ruffle Tank Top for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as July 8, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you can’t get enough of solid color tanks, then you’ve come to the right place. There are over 10 to choose from! But if you want to get a little funkier, there are tie-dye and animal prints as well. Each of the tanks include a timeless spaghetti strap, which is our preferred style for the summer. Who wants to deal with excess fabric when the sun is shining? As a major bonus, the straps are adjustable — so expect this to work for a variety of body types. This is exactly we love the affordable fashions on Amazon, and this tank top is now at the top of our wish list!

See it: Get the Arainlo Women Summer V Neck Ruffle Tank Top for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as July 8, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Arainlo and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!