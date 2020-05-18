Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We made it! While snow was still sneaking up on some of us over the past few weeks, we think we’re finally in the clear now. The weather is warm, and apart from a couple of rainy days, the forecast is looking good. We’d already taken our shorts and tank tops out of storage, but now we can take it a step further. It’s time to bring out the swimsuits!

Whether you have a pool to swim in, a sprinkler to run through or simply a chair to lounge on, you’re going to need some cute swimwear — stat! Nothing beats that natural suntan. Even just feeling the warmth on your skin is reinvigorating. The experience is only made better when you’re wearing swimwear you feel confident in, so let Us introduce you to your new favorite bikini top!

Get the Smart & Sexy Women’s Swim Secret Convertible Push-Up Bikini Top starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

Before we get into any other detail, we need to point out one thing you may not realize right away. This top comes in bra sizes! So many of us struggle with being literally unable to find the right size top when there are only four options to choose from, so this is an automatic win. It even has supportive underwire!

This bikini top has a secure fit that shapes and lifts, but not in an unnatural, unrealistic way. It’s super flattering, and it even features ruched material in front to further create beautiful curvature. Over in back is a single strap hook — no more tying! — and the skinny straps are adjustable to get you the perfect fit. You can switch them up to be racerback style too! This top is made to stay on, no matter how high your diving board is!

This high-quality bikini top is currently available in 10 colors, featuring both solids and patterns. You can easily pair any top with a black bottom, but feel free to get creative. Fuchsia Sizzle and Mint Chip would both look good with bright yellow bottoms, while Latte would look great with navy. We’re feeling Peach Luster with either white or fiery red bottoms too. The options go on and on!

This top has so many reviews, we just know it’s going to be key to a sun-kissed summer. Just don’t forget your sunscreen!

