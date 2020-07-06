Amazon and Starter Just Dropped These Exclusive Striped Leggings

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s all about leggings right now! We’ve practically been living in them for months, and it doesn’t get old. It makes sense: While we’re spending more time at home, we obviously want to be as comfy as possible.

Of course, each pair isn’t the same as the next. You can own different types of leggings for a variety of reasons. Some were made purely for workouts, and others are ideal for lounging. But if you want to hop on the athleisure trend train, we found the perfect leggings for you! This pair from Starter is incredible, and you can only buy them on Amazon.

These simple black leggings are made from a super soft poly-blend material, and the design is beyond sleek. They are mostly black, but feature a stripe detail which is emblazoned with the Starter logo. There’s also a Starter logo on the back of the waistband, but we’re particularly fond of the stripes on the side!

Shoppers say that these leggings hit every mark. Not only are they completely squat-proof, they are truly a great pair to have on hand if you’re looking for a new workout essential. But the magic doesn’t stop there — you can also create seriously cool outfits with them! The leggings will look chic with an oversized tee, or even a crop top! They have a certain it-factor — sure, they may be on the basic side, but the subtle touch of branding is elevated.

We weren’t surprised to see quite a few glowing reviews about these leggings. They reportedly fit true to size, and are said to be worth the price tag — which is totally affordable, FYI. If you’re a legging-lover, these could be a dreamy addition to your growing collection. These leggings may be straightforward, but the logo stripe on the side truly makes them stand out from the packet. If you’re looking to give the athleisure trend a try, this pair from Starter is exactly where you should start — pun intended.

