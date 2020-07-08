Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever see a photo of a celebrity, influencer or even stranger and think, “OMG, I want that look”? Maybe if you’re lucky they tagged the brands on their Instagram post, but even then, a tedious search for the same or similar pieces often yields no results.

What if shopping someone’s look could be as easy as taking a screenshot and uploading it to a certain site? Because that’s what Amazon StyleSnap is all about! The service was created for fashion influencers to make their looks more accessible to followers, but we can also use it to find celeb-favorite pieces. Recently, Jennifer Aniston posted a selfie on Instagram wearing layered tank tops, her caption detailing the importance of wearing a mask. We’re going to show you how to use Amazon StyleSnap to find a grey tank just like hers!

1. Screenshot a photo from Instagram or other app.

2. Open the Amazon app on your phone and click the camera icon next to the search bar.

3. Upload your image.

4. Amazon StyleSnap will do a quick digital search (5 to 10 seconds) of the image to find and identify products. You will see dots appear on the image as this is being done.

5. Scroll down to see all of your recommendations!

Here you can filter by Gender (all, female, male), Price and Amazon Prime (yes or no). You can also sort by various result filters: (Featured, Price: low to high, Price: high to low, Avg customer reviews, or Newest Arrivals).

6. You may find the exact items listed, especially if the person whose photo you’re searching uses Amazon StyleSnap, but you will also find recommendations for similar styles so you have a range of options.

And there you have it! Now that you know how to use Amazon StyleSnap, your wardrobe is about to become that much happier. Want to shop right now? We’ll get you started with some of the Aniston-inspired grey tank tops we found below!

CRZ YOGA Women’s Lightweight Pima Cotton Workout Tank Top

Get the CRZ YOGA Women’s Lightweight Pima Cotton Workout Tank Top for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

SweatyRocks Women’s Flowy Loose Fit Tank Top

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Flowy Loose Fit Tank Top starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

Hpe Women’s Ice Geo Racer Tank

Get the Hpe Women’s Ice Geo Racer Tank starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

Simlu Cami Tank Top

Get the Simlu Cami Tank Top starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

Bella + Canvas Ladies Flowy Boxy Tank

Get the Bella + Canvas Ladies Flowy Boxy Tank starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

icyzone Workout Tank Top

Get the icyzone Workout Tank Top starting at just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

ROSYLINE Women’s Sleeveless Tank Top

Get the ROSYLINE Women’s Sleeveless Tank Top in a pack starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

Want to see more? Check out other grey tanks available at Amazon!

