StyleSnap: Crush the Paper Bag Pant Trend Just Like Kristin Cavallari

While the rest of the world argues about which kinds of jeans are better — the answer is the ones you like to wear, by the way! — we haven’t been able to get enough of paper bag pants. The little ruffle detail floating over the natural waistline…it’s just so cute and so chic in every way.

Plus, non-denim pants can be pretty darn comfy, so that’s another win. Especially in the warmer weather, we like wearing something with a little room for airflow, especially if we have an occasion where shorts aren’t appropriate. Our pick? These KANCY KOLE pants. Our inspiration? Kristin Cavallari!

Get the KANCY KOLE Paper Bag Pants starting at just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Cavallari recently posted a few Instagram Stories where she was wearing a fitted white tee tucked into her own pair of beige paper bag pants, her hair tied up in a pony. It was a sleek and clean look that could work for anybody and everybody. We all pretty much have the whole white T-shirt thing covered, but we wanted to find similar pants so people could confidently channel the outfit.

That’s why we turned to Amazon StyleSnap. It’s a digital shopping tool that lets you upload a photo featuring clothing you like and comes up with a list of similar items for you, all available to buy on Amazon. You’ll usually find more affordable options than celebs’ actual clothing, or sometimes you might even find the exact piece. It’s a good inspiration tool for finding other things you like as well. The best part? It only takes a few seconds!

We knew these KANCY KOLE pants were the ones we needed. They’re high-rise with a stretchy paper bag waist, and they have the same style tie belt as Cavallari’s, able to be knotted into a cute bow in front (or removed completely). These slim pencil pants also have pockets and are cropped just above the ankle.

The camel shade of these pants is best for recreating KC’s look — even the model in the photos is wearing a white top — but there are five other colors you can check out as well: army green, black, blue-grey, grey and navy. For something like solid pants, grabbing multiple colors could be the way to go for a wardrobe that never fails!

