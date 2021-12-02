This Stylish Sweater and Skirt Set Is an Effortless Winter Ensemble

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have a confession: We’re a little bit obsessed with sets. Whether it’s a crop combo in the summer or a monochromatic moment in the fall, we can’t get enough of these two-piece outfits. There’s just something so effortlessly elegant about a matching set, particularly a skirt and top. The finished look is always so polished and put together! But finding the perfect winter set is a tall task — it’s way too cold to rock a mini skirt and tank, and most fabrics don’t provide enough warmth this time of year.

So, you can imagine how thrilled we were to discover this gorgeous sweater and skirt set from Amazon for only $60! It’s a much more affordable alternative to similar designer styles, but still retains that elevated aesthetic. And from firsthand experience, I can tell you that this top-rated set is unbelievably soft — a true winter wonderland!

Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Relaxed-Fit Cozy Boucle Mockneck Sweater & Pencil Skirt 2-Piece Outfit for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Daily Ritual mock-neck sweater and pencil skirt two-piece outfit is an easy ensemble for endless occasions! You can rock this sophisticated set anywhere from the office to a holiday party. Plus, the boucle yarn material will keep you warm along the way. Mix and match the cropped mock-neck sweater with the high-waisted pull-on pencil skirt for even more outfit options. This fashion-forward set comes in seven stunning colors — Black, Dark Chestnut Brown Heather, Heather Grey, Ivory, Lilac, Navy and Caramel. I have the brown shade, and it’s absolutely beautiful.

Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Relaxed-Fit Cozy Boucle Mockneck Sweater & Pencil Skirt 2-Piece Outfit for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

I’m not the only shopper who’s smitten with this set! “I love monochrome sweater outfits and this one is perfect,” gushed one customer. “The fabric is thick and feels great. The sweater and skirt are cute enough to be worn together or as separates.” It’s basically two pretty pieces for the price of one! “Got plenty of compliments,” shared another shopper. “I absolutely love this set, it’s cozy and can be dressed up or down, it’s good quality, almost feels like cashmere.” This shopper echoed that same sentiment: “The fabric is great, nice and warm, very soft & comfortable. I would give this as a gift.” Worried about being cold in this set? Just read this review: “Loved the thickness of the material. Great for chilly winter days.”

A chic sweater and skirt set is essentially a one-stop shop for all your winter needs. All you have to do is add a pair of shoes and a coat, and you’re good to go! I personally can’t wait to style this outfit with a pair of knee-high snakeskin boots. Tuck the sweater into the matching skirt or a pair of high-waisted jeans to subtly cinch your waist. Styling an elevated winter ensemble has never been this easy!

See It! Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Relaxed-Fit Cozy Boucle Mockneck Sweater & Pencil Skirt 2-Piece Outfit for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Daily Ritual here and explore more sweater sets here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!