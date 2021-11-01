Swing Into the Holiday Season in This Stunning Satin Skirt

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now that it’s November, we’re already getting into the holiday spirit. Bring on the festive flicks, cheerful carols and dreamy decorations! And while we’re still waiting for the first snow to fall, it’s never too early to start planning out our holiday party looks. After the year we’ve all had, we deserve to jingle bell rock some seasonal styles. But of course, we would prefer not to invest in a new winter wardrobe — instead, we’re searching for a closet staple we can wear over and over again.

Twirl into the holidays in this gorgeous satin skirt. Sleek and sophisticated, this A-line midi from Amazon is your new everyday essential. Mix and match this versatile piece with a variety of tops for endless outfit options. Looks like someone’s been on the nice list this year — and this skirt is your reward. Read on to find out more about our favorite find for the holiday season!

Get the Verdusa Women’s High Waist Satin A Line Flared Midi Skirt starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Verdusa Women’s High Waist Satin A Line Flared Midi Skirt is effortlessly elegant. Snow won’t be the only thing glistening this year! Go straight from work to happy hour in this silky skirt — you’ll be shining all day long! Featuring soft satin fabric and a convenient zipper closure, this midi skirt is a must-have for the holidays.

With 13 colors to choose from, there’s a shade for every season! You can never wrong with neutral beige, black or brown. And if you want to spice things up for a festive function, the jewel tones are just what you need — we’re crushing on the purple, burgundy, dark green and dusty blue. Meanwhile, the pink, coral orange and lilac pastels are so pretty year-round!

Judging by all these amazing reviews, this satin skirt may sell out soon! “Absolutely great buy, love the fit and color,” said one satisfied shopper. “You can’t beat this price point for the quality and material.” Another customer gushed, “This is an amazing skirt, super flowy and comfortable. You can dress it up or down. Super lovely!” One review reported that the midi “fit like a glove and [they] got so many compliments.” And this shopper’s feedback sealed the deal: “The texture is absolutely amazing! Has a rich vibrant color, feels good on your body and it doesn’t look cheap at all. Worth every penny.” Sign Us up.

We’re suckers for a skirt that can be worn in countless ways. Style this satin stunner with a loose sweater in a similar hue for a chic monochromatic look. You could also pair this piece with a basic bodysuit to draw more attention to the high waistline. If you want to sport this skirt during the day, keep it casual with a pair of white kicks. And for an evening ensemble, just throw on a pair of strappy heels. This midi is both timeless and trendy, so don’t miss out on this seasonal steal!

