This Festive Sweatshirt Will Officially Make It Feel Like the Holidays

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holidays are almost here! We’re counting down the days until we can enjoy a warm cup of cocoa while curled up in front of the fireplace. ‘Tis the season for jolly snowmen and joyous sleigh rides. Even if it’s not a white winter wonderland where you live, you can still get into the holiday spirit with cozy clothing. After all, the magic of the season is a state of mind.

A warm coat can get a little too toasty in hotter climates, and scarves aren’t always necessary in some states. It’s difficult to stay festive when the weather outside is far from frightful. But there is one type of top that works in any environment: a cozy sweatshirt. And we found the perfect pullover for the holidays! Make a fashion statement at your next holiday party with this graphic sweatshirt from Amazon.

Get the KIDDAD Let It Snow Sweatshirt for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

The KIDDAD Let It Snow Sweatshirt is a winter wardrobe staple. Featuring a print graphic of “Let It Snow” surrounded by snowflakes, this cute crewneck is a must-have for the holiday season! Crafted from a lightweight cotton blend, this grey sweatshirt is super soft and comfy. Plus, the slightly loose fit is flattering and fashion-forward — just like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, this sweatshirt will go down in history.

The reviews are in: this Let It Snow sweatshirt is a cozy keeper! One shopper said that it’s “extremely soft” and “doesn’t shrink when washed.” Another customer agreed, calling this crewneck “very soft and comfortable.” Score!

Get the KIDDAD Let It Snow Sweatshirt for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

This seasonal sweatshirt also makes a great gift for the holidays! Treat yourself or a loved one to this . Who needs a partridge in a pear tree when you could be rocking this festive find instead? And since this sweatshirt is a steal for just $20, you could snatch one for the whole family! Problem solved for holiday shopping.

Stay in style all season long in this versatile graphic sweatshirt. Team this top with boyfriend jeans or leggings for a relaxed look or add a leather mini and over-the-knee boots for a dressier occasion. This pullover is perfect for a holiday photo shoot! Get ready to receive all the compliments and virtual likes in this sweet sweatshirt.

All we want for the holidays is this Let It Snow sweatshirt!

See It! Get the KIDDAD Let It Snow Sweatshirt for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from KIDDAD here and explore more sweatshirts here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!