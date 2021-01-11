Be Kind and Show Some Love With These 5 Amazon Sweatshirts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A kind word can go a long way, and showing a little love is always appreciated. But sometimes, we want to do even more. How can you take it a step further? Donations, acts of service and spreading positivity are all fantastic. For Us, one method is spreading that positivity through our clothing!

Amazon has so many adorable, trendy pieces that can help you not only show some love and kindness but encourage others to do the same. Set the tone for this year by grabbing one for yourself — here are our five favorites right now!

Bee Kind

This clever pullover spreads a great message and is seriously too cute with its illustrated bee graphic. This shade of yellow is so chic too!

Get the JEALLY Be Kind Sweatshirt for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Love

Love. It’s simple. It’s pretty too, especially when the letters themselves are printed in different colors on a comfy Levi’s pullover!

Get the Levi’s Graphic Everyday Crew Sweatshirt in Love Fleece White for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Take It Easy

We’ve all been so stressed over the past year, a reminder to take it easy could honestly be a huge help in reminding someone to take a deep breath and remember what’s important!

Get the QYZ-Top Graphic Sweatshirt for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Do More of What Makes You Happy

Another essential reminder. This crew neck might be just the thing to encourage someone to take a leap and follow their heart!

Get the MNLYBABY Fun Happy Graphic Sweatshirt starting at $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Good Vibes

Good vibes can make a world of difference. When you walk into a room and those good vibes are immediately apparent, it can change the entire mood and ambience!

Get the ONLYSHE Crew Neck Sweatshirt for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

