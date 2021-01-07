Your New Favorite Cardigan Looks Something Like This

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We want to step out of our comfort zone a little this year. We’re not leaving actual, physical comfort in the dust or anything — we would never — but fashion-wise, we want to try out some new things. Some new shapes, some new prints, some new colors. Sometimes, we find one thing we like and we soon find ourselves unable to wear anything else. It feels like nothing else will work!

If you’re on the same page as Us, let’s help each other out of that fashion rut of repetitiveness. We need our next buy to actually put a smile on our face, not simply check a box. It needs to be something that feels like it’s making a difference in our life when we first try it on. And it really can. Never underestimate the boost in confidence a sweater like this can offer!

Get the Malaven Popcorn Knit Open Front Long Cardigan starting at just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This open-front cardigan is here to save the day. And the next day. And the day after that. That’s how often you’re going to want to wear it, after all. Its plush, popcorn-knit material is unbelievably soft and cozy, making it a dream for loungewear lovers, but looks-wise, it has everything going on and so much more. This is the type of piece that simultaneously makes you feel like staying home for a nap and going out to show off your outfit!

This cardigan has side patch pockets and long sleeves with ribbing on the cuffs, as well as on the hem and up the placket. The overall fit is loose and relaxed, and the multicolored print is fun and exciting and yet nowhere near loud or too busy. It’s just right.

Of course, if you’d prefer a different print, or perhaps a solid variation, you have over 15 others to choose from. Stripes, anyone? A few versions vary a bit when it comes to construction, so make sure to check out the photos!

Slip this sweater on over a simple tee and jeans or a little black dress with heels and see just how much it can elevate all types of outfits. Not bad for a top-rated piece priced just above $30. BRB, we’re adding one to our cart right now!

