This Comfy Tank Is Made for Days When You Don’t Feel Like Wearing a Bra

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Feeling extra lazy when it comes to getting dressed these days? We get it! Lately we’ve been living in the most comfortable clothing our closets have to offer. This means sports bras, bralettes and plenty of luxe loungewear. But if you’re attempting to look slightly more put together, it’s time to invest in pieces that are just as easy to wear as your softest wireless bra.

Don’t believe Us that something so fabulous and practical exists? Well, this tank top that we found on Amazon has a bra already built right into it. It’s the dream basic to rock when you don’t want to wear an undergarment, but still need that extra coverage and support!

Get the 32 DEGREES Cool Women’s Shirred Flowly Bra Tank for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 27, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

This cami tank features a simple bralette with light padded cups, which creates a sleek silhouette in the chest area. You can just throw this on and not worry about adding any extra layers, and also completely avoid the stress of unsightly straps peeking out! The scoop neckline has some ruching to it, which makes the fabric flow nicely. Additionally, this tank features adjustable straps so that it can fit your body to perfection!

Get the 32 DEGREES Cool Women’s Shirred Flowly Bra Tank for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 27, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

The magical tank comes in five neutral colors — black, white, light blue, blush pink and a faint grey. This is the ultimate goes-with-anything top, and you can style it in so many different ways. While you can wear this to work out or do yoga in, it can also be thrown under a blazer for a Zoom meeting or even dressed up for dinner.

The options are truly endless — and it’s the definition of a staple piece. Shoppers of all shapes and sizes say that this tank is perfect, and that the built-in bra is even more supportive than they imagined. Buying tops like this can be tricky if you have a larger chest, but multiple purchasers that have larger cup sizes claim they feel great in it. At the end of the day, loving our look is always the goal — but feeling flawless is even more important!

See it: Get the 32 DEGREES Cool Women’s Shirred Flowly Bra Tank for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 27, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from 32 DEGREES and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!