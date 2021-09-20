Finally, Faux-Leather Pants That Aren’t Skin-Tight

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have been living for faux-leather pieces lately. We’ve obviously always been a fan of the leather look, but fashion brands have been getting even more creative with it lately, coming out with unexpected pieces that have some serious style. We love our moto jackets and our bags, but we love seeing more options!

Now, we’ve been loving the idea of leather pants since watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer back in the late ‘90s, but we never quite thought we could “slay” the skin-tight look the way Sarah Michelle Gellar did on the show. It may be a couple of decades later, but we still love the idea of a pair of looser faux-leather pants, so when we saw this pair on Amazon, one of our biggest fashion dreams had finally come true!

Get The Drop Women’s @lisadnyc Faux Leather Pull-On Jogger for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These faux-leather pants are designed to “follow the body” rather than tightly cling to it, giving them a looser, comfier feel without crossing into baggy or wide leg territory. They have straight, lightly tapered legs instead. Another thing we love to see is that these pants are made of a mostly cotton blend, so we don’t have to worry so much about them feeling super hot and sweaty the way we might with fully polyester pieces. They’re machine-washable too!

Adding on to the wonderful aspects of these pants is the fact that they’re pull-on style, like leggings, even adding in an elasticated waistband. Yes, leather-style pants can be stretchy too! They impress even more thanks to their slant side pockets. You just can’t really ever lose by adding a pair of pockets to…just about anything!

Get The Drop Women’s @lisadnyc Faux Leather Pull-On Jogger for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These pants are an Amazon exclusive, designed in collaboration with fashion influencer Lisa DiCicco Cahue, AKA @lisadnyc. While most styles from The Drop are only available for 30 hours, we’re thrilled that these pants earned their place as a Staple by The Drop, sticking around so we can all have a chance to add them to our cart. The Drop pieces are also fab because of their size inclusivity, ranging from XXS to 3X!

These pants are available in a classic black, but you could also go for an even more unexpected look with the ivory version. Both colors are obviously versatile and can be dressed up or down, so chances of you wearing your pair the day it’s delivered to your doorstep are even higher than usual!

Get The Drop Women’s @lisadnyc Faux Leather Pull-On Jogger for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from The Drop here and explore all of Amazon Fashion here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!