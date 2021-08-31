Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We are definitely looking to upgrade our wardrobe for this fall. To zhuzh it up a little — or a lot, really. It’s just hard to imagine reaching all of our fashion dreams when can’t necessarily justify spending the money to replace our entire closet. Sometimes though, even just a few smart pieces can make all the difference — and the more affordable they are, the more you can buy.

It can be tough finding pieces that look ultra-expensive but actually fit in your budget. That’s why we wanted to help you out. We picked out 21 fall pieces that look pricey and stylish — but every single one costs under $30!

21 Fall Pieces Under $30 That Look Ultra-Expensive

Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Kallspin V-neck sweater has cashmere and wool in its fabric and great ratings. Can you believe its low price?

2. We Also Love: This IRISGOD sweater‘s slouchy fit, batwing sleeves and wide neckline are a killer combo. Effortless beauty!

3. We Can’t Forget: This 100% cotton Daily Ritual sweater is an Amazon exclusive. No one would ever guess it was from Amazon though!

Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This Amoretu dress is a number one bestseller. It’s easy to see why with its cute tiers and balloon sleeves!

5. We Also Love: We’re so in love with this long-sleeve KILIG dress. The buttons and pockets are the cherry on top!

6. We Can’t Forget: Plaid is a must-have print for fall. This comfy-cute Blooming Jelly dress brings out its cuteness in full!

Pants

7. Our Absolute Favorite: These LAINAB pull-on pants are so comfy, but you’d never know they had an elastic waistband. Everyone will be looking at the cool moto details!

8. We Also Love: You’ll be a style icon in these SweatyRocks pants. Such an easy way to upgrade your look!

9. We Can’t Forget: Yes, these Riders by Lee Indigo boyfriend jeans really are under $30. You’ll wear them all fall long!

Jumpsuits

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This flowy YESNO jumpsuit is all about easy styling that looks like a million bucks. We love the color options too!

11. We Also Love: The surplice effect on this Adibosy jumpsuit is super flattering. The wide neckline is our other favorite, since you can let it drape off your shoulders!

12. We Can’t Forget: Leopard print always adds a little luxury to your look. We love it in the form of this WEKILI jumpsuit!

Jackets

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This Lavnis bomber jacket will keep you warm and fashionable all season long. Such a great casual fall look!

14. We Also Love: If you want to go full glam, check out this Inorin jacket. It has layers of fringe for a luxury look!

15. We Can’t Forget: Prefer a teddy coat style? Don’t go anywhere without this Gzbinz jacket!

Shoes

16. Our Absolute Favorite: These MUSSHOE mules are super sleek and timeless. The buckle design really makes them stand out!

17. We Also Love: You can never go wrong with something like this Amazon Essentials ballet flat. Wear with dresses, jeans and more!

18. We Can’t Forget: We’ve easily paid $50 for similar shoes to these Soda slip-on sneakers. Luckily these start at just $20!

Skirts

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Buying more skirts is always a plus for a wardrobe — especially when they look like this Floerns midi skirt!

20. We Also Love: The floral overlay on this SSPalu skirt is everything. Even ballerinas would be envious!

21. We Can’t Forget: A leather-style skirt screams “expensive.” This Fahsyee mini skirt, especially!

