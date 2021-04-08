Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A few years ago, we wouldn’t have guessed that Amazon would be behind some of the trendiest fashions today, but they’ve proven themselves to be major players in the game. We’ve been obsessed with The Drop since it first launched, but if you’re not up to speed yet, allow Us to explain. These lines feature limited-edition designs from some of the most popular influencers and style-setters today.

Best of all, The Drop also has a line of essential styles that consistently stay in stock. These pieces are from the Staples by The Drop collection, which just dropped (naturally) a trio of spring dresses designed by Instagram all-star Grace Atwood! Check out all three options below, and keep reading to see the must-have shoes Atwood teamed with them too. We’re 100% in love!

This Ruffle-Sleeve Maxi Dress

The ruffle sleeves on this maxi dress take it from an everyday basic to a seriously elevated frock!

Get The Drop Women’s @graceatwood Ruffle V-Neck Maxi Dress for $50, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Tiered Ruffle Mini Dress

This is a dress to show off your legs in. The tiered style adds so much volume to this dress, and the loose fit is so flattering.

Get The Drop Women’s @graceatwood Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress for $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Oversized Kaftan Dress

The styling opportunities with this piece are endless. Whether you’re beaching or brunching, it’s a vibe. Add jewelry to dress it up, throw on a belt to give it some shape or wear it over your bikini as a cover-up!

Get The Drop Women’s @graceatwood Kaftan Midi Dress for $55, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Strappy Sandals

Atwood styled some of her dresses with this pair of gold metallic heeled sandals, and they proved to be the ultimate footwear choice!

Get The Drop Women’s Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal for prices starting at $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Classic Heeled Sandals

These heels have a simple, minimalist design that you can pair with literally any outfit — and they will especially come in handy when you want to give a casual look a dressier upgrade!

Get The Drop Women’s Rebecca Strappy High Block Heel Sandal for prices starting at $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

