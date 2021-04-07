Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Robes just seem to have a sort of magic to them. They’re loungewear, meant to be worn around the home after a shower or while doing your makeup or hair, but they can also look and feel like pure luxury — like someone could walk around the corner at any second with grapes and a giant palm leaf, ready to treat us like royalty.

For an extra luxurious experience, a silky robe is definitely the way to go. It’s a great pick for spring and summer too, as the giant fuzzy robes we wore all winter will get a little too warm as the temperature rises and the humidity starts to creep in. Add some pretty florals on and you’ll have a seasonal piece you’ll never want to take off — kind of like this one!

Get the Zarachilable Long Kimono Floral Robe for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Let’s rewind back to how this robe came into our lives. It all started with Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram, as many good stories do. The Cravings author posted videos to her Story, still mid-skincare routine and with her hair wrapped up in a towel — keeping it real as always — rocking a gorgeous robe. The robe was dark and silky with a bright pink and orangey floral print, and we were smitten.

We loved her robe so much that we went to look for one of our own, stopping only when we saw this Zarachilable robe. It emanated those same luxury lounge vibes we were looking for, and visually, it was way, way similar to Teigen’s. It’s made of an ultra-silky navy material with a bold orange and pink floral print with bits of green and teal for the leaves. Basically, it was exactly what we were looking for!

This is a longer robe with wide, three-quarter sleeves and a self-tie closure at the waist. It’s received amazing reviews since its release. We definitely love it for hanging out at home, but we can see why it’s also recommended for a group of bridesmaids the morning of a wedding. It’s also available in two shades of white if you’re the bride!

This robe is actually available in 13 designs total right now, so you could also spring for a beautiful burgundy, a refreshing mint green or maybe a blushing pink. They all feature a floral print to perfectly complement their main shade…and we low-key want all of them. Can you blame Us?

