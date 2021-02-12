Spice Up Your Tie-Dye Style With This Gradient Ombré Hoodie

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve all seen tie-dye explode over the past year, and it’s clear that the obsession isn’t going anywhere! Don’t get Us wrong — we adore this fun colorful print, but it’s getting harder and harder to find new ways to rock it.

The hunt for updated tie-dye styles is officially on! Luckily, we just hit the jackpot thanks to this hoodie from Amazon’s The Drop. It’s offer up a unique twist on the trend, so if you’re tired of seeing the same old colors and patterns, this sweatshirt should be on your radar.

Get The Drop Women’s Tatyana Long-Sleeve Pullover Hoodie Fleece Sweatshirt for prices starting at $42, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

The typical pinwheel-style or allover tie-dye approach isn’t happening on this hoodie. Instead, it blends colors in a gradient fashion that makes the look more dreamy and ethereal. This sweatshirt also goes a step further and places these hues on just the lower-half of the garment, which creates an ombré effect! Remember when colorful dip-dye hair was the thing? This hoodie is channeling that energy!

If you’re interested in going gradient, there are four color combos up for grabs. There’s a neutral version, two different pastel options and one bright neon pick. The base color of the hoodie depends on which shades you select, but it will either be white or cream. So fresh, so clean!

You can team this hoodie with jeans, leggings and whatever else your heart desires. But if you really want to go for the full tie-dye look, pick up the matching sweats! When you wear the two together, the gradient ombré vibe is even more impactful since the joggers blend in with the bottom of the sweatshirt. It’s such a cool and instantly eye-catching aesthetic! Prepare for endless compliments and people asking where you got it from. We can almost guarantee they will be shocked when you say Amazon!

