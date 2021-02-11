5 2-Piece Sweat Sets You’ll Love to Wear in and Out of the House

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweat sets feel like our superhero uniform. Except instead of fighting big bad villains and saving lives, we’re, you know, watching other superheroes do it on TV. Our super power is definitely slipping into our sweats, cuddling up on the couch with a fuzzy blanket and marathoning our favorite shows and movies. Take that, WandaVision!

But really, we love that comfy-cozy feeling so much, it’s a bummer when we need to switch out our loungewear for real world clothes. That’s why we decided to find another way. A way to wear the same loungewear we rock inside in the outside world — and look cute doing it. It takes a special sweat set to give you the best of both worlds, and we’ve found five for you to check out!

This SweatyRocks Set

It makes a world of difference when you trade baggy sweatpants for joggers and an old hoodie for a long-sleeve crop top. Still comfy, but with a dash of chic!

Get the SweatyRocks 2-Piece Crop Top and Jogger Set starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

This WFTBDREAM Set

Splash some tie-dye onto your set and suddenly you’ve given it new life. We love this darker, stormy color combo for colder weather, but there are also brighter options available!

Get the WFTBDREAM Sweatsuit starting at just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Floerns Set

The leopard panels on both the top and pants of this two-piece set are everything. So cute together, but you could totally mix and match them with other pieces too!

Get the Floerns 2-Piece Leopard Sweatshirt and Pants Set starting at just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

This ThusFar Set

The single seam details on the front of the legs of this set’s pants do wonders to visually elongate the legs. Even the ever-so-slightly raised neckline of the top totally transforms this look!

Get the ThusFar Two-Piece Sweatsuit starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

This VNVNE Set

The perfectly placed rips in this set instantly drew our eye. Immediate style points. Add in the drawstring hoodie and you have a can’t-miss buy!

Get the VNVNE 2-Piece Sport Set for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

