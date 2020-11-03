These High-Waisted Jogger Pants Have the Most Flattering Slim Fit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether you love working out or you’re just getting started after months of being besties with the couch during quarantine, there are a few gym staples that any fitness devotee needs. It’s not as overwhelming as it seems to get back in the game — we can help you out!

If you plan on exercising outside, the essentials you’ll need for fall and winter differ from the warmer seasons of the year. Let your shorts and tanks rest, because these Dragon Fit joggers are a must-have piece! Oh, and even if you don’t plan on working out in them, these are great to have on casual days.

Get the Dragon Fit High Waist Workout Yoga Joggers for Women for prices starting at $29, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

These joggers aren’t your typical sweatpants. Their polyamide material is a nylon-style fabric that’s sleeker than standard cotton, and it comes equipped with tons of stretch for extra comfort! The rest of their design is just as strong. They’re high-waisted, are made in a pull-on style and have pockets on each side of the hips. Plus, the wide waistband can help flatten the tummy area!

The pant legs have a tapered fit and slim down as they approach the ankle, where they’re cuffed off in your traditional jogger fashion. They are available in capri- and full-length versions, both of which are made from the same material and have the same fantastic design.

These joggers are currently available in 11 colors and prints, including a leopard option and multiple camo prints! They’re the perfect pants to wear when working out, whether you’re doing some low-impact yoga or heading out for a brisk run. Even if you’re not a gym fanatic, these pants are comfortable enough for everyday lounging. In fact, they’re stylish enough for a cute athleisure look if that’s why you’re shopping!

