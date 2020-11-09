These ‘Ab Solution’ Skinny Jeans Are Unbelievably Flattering — And on Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all own and wear denim — and if we don’t? That’s only because we’ve made the official decision to give up on it, unable to find a pair of well-fitting jeans. There are so many different cuts of denim out there and so many companies making it, and yet shopping for denim is one of the most difficult tasks we face year after year. Every pair is too stiff, too saggy, too long, too short, too tight around the waist, too loose at the thighs, or maybe too loose at the waist and too tight at the thighs. You all know the struggle!

If we’re going to buy denim, it needs to not only be comfortable and reliable, but we need to actually feel confident in it. We want it to flatter our body, not leave us looking frumpy and shapeless. There are so many factors that go into creating a great pair of jeans, and it’s rare to find a brand that gets it totally right. Rare, but possible. You ready for this? Because we have one for you, ready for purchase right now!

Get the Democracy Ab Solution Jegging now starting at only $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

What makes these jeans so special? First and foremost, we have to talk about the “Ab Solution” technology. It’s like upgraded tummy control, featuring mesh panels inside to smooth out the stomach area. It’s a really popular postpartum style, but anyone can get in on the benefits, especially if you tend to have trouble finding well-fitting jeans. You’ll find the soft waistband is a huge help too, as it’s made to conform to your body shape and therefore leave no gaps!

Some might see the words “tummy control” and fear the worst when it comes to comfort, but these jeans are actually made with super stretchy, premium denim. And they’re not done flattering you there. We can’t forget about the other side! These bottoms actually have a sweetheart yoke and curved back pockets to lift and shape the booty, giving you that perfect peach effect!

These ultra-popular skinny jeans have a zip fly and button closure, but instead of a traditional five-pocket style, there are actually six pockets. Instead of just one coin (or watch) pocket, there are two! These pockets can actually really come in handy for storing things like lip balm, guitar picks, concert or coat check tickets, lucky trinkets and more, so we love this feature!

These mega-flattering jeggings are currently available in eight colors: black, white and six shades of blue, You’ll find whiskering and fading options and even a pair with distressed details, so make sure to check out every pair — and find some sweet sale prices along the way!

