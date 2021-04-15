Amazon’s New Influencer-Approved Collection Is a Fashion Minimalist’s Dream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you aren’t familiar with Amazon’s The Drop, it’s time to get acquainted. Each of these limited-edition capsule collections has their own distinct style, and the latest features an ultra-minimalist feel brought to you by lifestyle influencer and beauty mogul Amber Fillerup Clark!

The founder of Dae haircare and BFB Hair took some time out of her busy schedule to create a line of stripped-down and classic pieces that you’ll want to wear on repeat this spring — and well into the summer too. Check our absolute favorites from the line below and start shopping now. Now is your chance to snatch up these must-haves before they’re gone for good!

This Sleek Bodysuit

The gorgeous tan color and design of this long-sleeve bodysuit is what laid-back style is all about!

Get The Drop Women’s Doe Tan Round-Neck Knit Bodysuit by @amberfillerup for $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Breezy Beach Dress

This dress looks like it was made for the sand, sunshine and waves — but you can also easily style it for any type of summertime event.

Get The Drop Women’s Peach Beige Shoulder-Tie Smocked-Back Mini Dress by @amberfillerup for $50, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Ruffle Maxi Dress

We adore the simplicity of this maxi’s design, but what truly made Us fall in love with it is the stunning bright green shade!

Get The Drop Women’s Pale Green V-Neck Strappy Tiered Maxi Dress by @amberfillerup for $55, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Frayed Ankle Pants

There pants look so perfectly casual and comfy — they have an elastic waistband that’s expertly built into the back that we’re incredibly excited about!

Get The Drop Women’s Peach Raw-Edge Hem Elasticated-Back Ankle Length Pants by @amberfillerup for $55, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Oversized Cropped T-Shirt

Most cropped tees can be just a little too short, which is why we’re swooning over this version’s longer hem!

Get The Drop Women’s Pale Green Crop Tee by @amberfillerup for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

