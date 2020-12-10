Our Picks From Amazon’s Limited-Edition Collection by Jonny Cota

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Prep your wallets, because we couldn’t be more excited about the latest fashion-forward release from Amazon’s The Drop. If you happened to watch Making the Cut, Amazon’s answer to Project Runway, we think you may be equally pumped about this new range as well.

In case you haven’t watched it yet, just know that all of the designers who competed were incredibly talented — but the fan-favorite and (spoiler alert!) eventual winner was Jonny Cota. His endearing personality and avant-garde aesthetic instantly made Us fall in love with him. This limited-edition collection with The Drop is truly special, and once it’s gone, it’s really gone. You have no time to waste, so check out our top picks from the line below!

This Stunning and Versatile Striped Dress

Fun fact: This dress is actually a version of a design Cota created during one of show’s design challenges. It’s an incredibly flattering ruffle dress that you can wear in two ways: off-the-shoulder or over the shoulders! It’s seriously easy to style and looks beyond chic, but still has his trademark edge.

Get The Drop Women’s Black/White Stripe Off-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Ruffle-Hem Midi Dress for $80 at Amazon’s The Drop — only available through 5 p.m. on December 11! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Cozy-Chic Sweater Dress

Between the button detailing and slit on this sweater dress, we’re obsessed. You can adjust it based on your preference!

Get The Drop Women’s Tan Raglan-Sleeve Midi Dress for $60 at Amazon’s The Drop — only available through 5 p.m. on December 11! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Sophisticated Button-Down Blouse

Do you see a theme here? Black and white are two staple hues featured in Cota’s designs, and the stripes used are feminine and elegant. The slight puff at the shoulders and voluminous lantern-style sleeves are so trendy!

Get The Drop Women’s Black/White Stripe Button-Down Shirt for $55 at Amazon’s The Drop — only available through 5 p.m. on December 11! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Leopard-Print Jumpsuit

Another Cota signature is his use of animal prints. Any Making the Cut stans know the drill! This jumpsuit uses leopard print in an unexpected way by making it lime green. One thing’s for sure: It’s a show-stopping number!

Get The Drop Women’s Green Animal Print V-neck Jumpsuit for $80 on Amazon’s The Drop — only available through 5 p.m. on December 11! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Check out the full collection from Jonny Cota available from Amazon’s The Drop! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

