This Ribbed Amazon Sweater Seriously Looks Like It Could Be From Zara

You’re probably aware that Amazon is one of the best places to find chic styles that have the same vibe as pricier brands. Of course, you could always wait and see if the piece you’re coveting goes on sale — but why deny yourself instant gratification when there are more affordable options available now?

If you get stressed due to the overwhelming amount of choices on Amazon, fear not — we know exactly where to look. The Drop is one of their best kept secrets. The influencer-approved collection is filled with so many trendy styles up for grabs at great prices. Need proof? Just take a look at this sweater.

Our first thought about this knit sweater is that it could easily be found on the racks of a high-street store like Zara or Anthropologie. It has a clean, contemporary design that looks incredibly fashion-forward.

In fact, we’re willing to bet that if you go for this top, no one will guess that you found it on Amazon. In addition to its sleek aesthetic, it’s made from high-quality materials that stack up against the competition. Its ribbed design and blend of different materials join together to deliver a truly comfortable garment. We also adore the long length and loose sleeves, which each give this sweater a dose of casual glam.

This sweater is as versatile as it gets! It can be worn as a lounge top while relaxing at home, or paired with jeans for an everyday ensemble. Dress it up in a pinch with the addition of statement accessories, like a bold necklace or chunky hoop earrings. Oh, and if you want to go for the full cozy look, you can pick up the knit shorts for a matchy-matchy moment. Sophisticated winter style is just a few clicks away!

See it: Get The Drop Women’s Alice Crewneck Back Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

