How to Use Amazon StyleSnap to Recreate J. Lo’s Selfie Style

We know we’re not the only ones who think so, but it really seems to Us that Jennifer Lopez gets more stunning by the day. Her skin is always glowing, her hair is always on point, her clothes are quite often iconic and her warm personality just makes everything she does that much more fabulous!

Let’s rewind to her clothing for a second though, because while we can work toward clear skin and shiny hair, fashion can deliver instant results. You just need the right piece. It doesn’t have to necessarily be an exact piece worn by J. Lo herself — her everyday essentials are often quite pricey — but you can use her looks as inspiration to get the same effect. Even a selfie might lead you to your new favorite sweater!

Get the MakeMeChic Loose V-Neck Pullover Sweater for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

J. Lo recently posted a selfie wearing hoop earrings, a glossy nude lip and a grey V-neck sweater, writing “Friday Feels” over the image. We loved the cozy glam vibes of her look, and just like that, we knew we needed a similar sweater of our own. Instead of endlessly scrolling the entire internet to find one, however, we remembered our favorite shopping hack: Amazon StyleSnap.

StyleSnap is a free digital service you can use to find the pieces you want — fast. We use it often to replicate celebrity style. All you have to do is upload a photo, whether it’s a selfie, a professional portrait or a screenshot of a video, showing at least part of a piece you really love. You’ll see little dots pop up on the image as Amazon runs its digital search, identifying the piece, and within 5-10 seconds, you’ll be presented with a list of options just like it. Sometimes even the exact item comes up. And all options are available to shop right on Amazon!

StyleSnap really is that quick and easy. You could end up finding a sweater just like this one, nailing the J. Lo look with its color, relaxed fit and V-neckline. Now all you really need is a pair of earrings and a lip gloss — and there’s a good chance you already own both!

