How to Find Tie-Dye Joggers Like Kristin Cavallari’s Using Amazon StyleSnap

It’s such a bummer when a celebrity wears something we instantly love but can’t find anywhere…is what we used to say. No more admiring celebrity style from afar, leaving a photo a like or comment and nothing further. If you love an outfit, you should be able to recreate it yourself!

But how? Let Us introduce you to Amazon StyleSnap if you two haven’t met before. StyleSnap is a free digital service that lets you upload any photo — could also be a screenshot from a video — featuring a piece of clothing you adore. It will search and detect items in your image, and just a few seconds later, it will present you with a list of options just like it. Sometimes even the exact item comes up. And all options are available to shop right on Amazon!

Okay, what are these tie-dye PJs all about? Let’s rewind. One of our biggest style icons, Kristin Cavallari, recently posted Instagram Stories in which she was wearing a white tank and some grey and white tie-dye bottoms of her own. We went on the search for the bottoms and found they were these Rails joggers from Revolve. The issue? They’re $128. Eep! But then we remembered StyleSnap!

You can use StyleSnap either on the Amazon mobile app or right on the desktop website. Just upload your photo — such as one of Cavallari or any other celebrity or influencer you love — and watch as little dots pop up on the image as the tool detects the pieces. Then, boom! Results! The best part of those results? There are usually some much more affordable options than the original!

The pants we found on Amazon are especially great because they come with a top too! You can easily recreate KC’s look by grabbing any white tank of your own and pairing it with the pants, or you can wear the included long-sleeve top for a co-ord look, whether you’re hitting the hay or adding on a pair of sneakers and a moto jacket for a trip into the real world!

By the way, if grey isn’t completely your style, these Felicia PJs also come in blue, pink and green. They’re all so cute, and style-wise, we’d have to guess they would all be Cavallari-approved. What more could we ask for?

Get the Felicia Women’s Tie-Dye 2PCS Casual Pajamas for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2020 but are subject to change.

