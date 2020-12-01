Get the Exact Lounge Set Clare Crawley Wore in Her Instagram Stories

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bachelor Nation may be fully invested in Tayshia Adams right now, but fans are still checking in on OG season 16 lead, Clare Crawley, and for good reason. First, we obviously want all of the details about her fairytale romance with fiancé Dale Moss, and second, she’s been serving up some amazing cozy fashion inspiration!

Crawley stunned on TV in her long gowns, but we have to say, she’s been rocking the casual vibes so well on her Instagram. Just recently in her stories, she wore a co-ord lounge set that left Us immediately obsessed. The set looked perfect for nights spent watching reality TV — and days doing whatever else!

As you can see, you can buy both the top and bottom or simply buy one piece separately. Both pieces are made of a soft, stretchy cotton-blend material and have a grey and white stripe design. The top has long sleeves and a partial front button closure, while the high-waisted bottoms have long legs that cuff at the ankles. The overall fit? Figure-hugging and flattering!

Adding to the cute look of this lounge set are the white contrast details at the drawstring waistband, the ankle cuffs and the henley neckline. Details like this can truly turn a boring piece into a beautiful one. It’s just as we’d expect from Lovers + Friends. The brand “exudes ease and wearability” and is “inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle”!

This is the type of set you can decompress in with a cup of hot cocoa and a movie marathon, but it’s also the type that will have you posting your own IG Stories. Something this cute deserves to be seen! You can always mix and match the pieces for outside wear too. We can easily picture the top with a pair of jeans and a cardigan, or perhaps the bottoms with a cropped mock-neck sweater and boots. We’re definitely picturing a headband as part of this outfit too, or some fuzzy earmuffs!

Both pieces in this set are selling fast, so if you want in on this, you need to act quickly. We don’t know when either will come back in stock, if at all, once they’re gone. Don’t let Us hold you back — it’s time to get shopping so you can get lounging!

Not your style? Shop more loungewear at Revolve here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!