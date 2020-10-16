Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Preventative Botox treatment for fine lines and wrinkles has gained serious popularity over the years — especially with the A-list. But if you start taking care of your skin early enough and use the best possible products available, you may be able to avoid injections altogether!

Believe it or not, Kristin Cavallari has reportedly managed to keep her skin looking radiant and youthful without the help of injections. We know — it’s seriously hard to believe! It seems like everyone in Hollywood turns to plastic surgery to keep themselves as fresh-faced as possible, but there are still plenty of skincare hacks you can use to avoid the doctor’s office.

She shared all of her beauty secrets with Us back in 2017, and even generously listed the go-to skincare products that helped her maintain a truly youthful glow! While we’re not positive what her bathroom vanity looks like these days, we’re highlighting five different cleansers, masks and other tools that Cavallari was particularly fond of a few years back. If they worked for her, you just may get the same gorgeous complexion that the 33-year-old entrepreneur has!

1. This Soothing Moisturizer

This moisturizer is ideal for sensitive skin. It can calm your face and help heal dry skin, which will certainly come in handy during the winter months.

Get the Avène Clean-Ac Hydrating Cream for $22 on Amazon, also available at Dermstore! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

2. This SPF Tinted Moisturizer

The key to preventing wrinkles is wearing SPF every day. Even if it’s cloudy out, make no mistake — UV rays can still damage the skin. Cavallari also loves this moisturizer because it’s tinted, so it can quickly add some light coverage for the busy working mom!

Get the Revision Skincare Intellishade Original Tinted Moisturizer SPF 45 for $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

3. This Creamy Cleanser

“I’ve always been prone to breakouts, but Sunday Riley’s clay face wash helps keep my skin clear,” Cavallari once told Us. This cleanser has a creamy consistency, so it keeps your skin hydrated — as opposed to stripping it and making it feel dry.

Get the Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser for $35 on Amazon, also available at Sephora! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

4. This Light Therapy Device

Instead of injectables, Cavallari has said she uses the LightStim light therapy machine. “I’ve used red light therapy twice a week to prevent lines and wrinkles,” she said. This entire system is likely cheaper than a single Botox injection, so this investment can potentially save you big bucks!

Get the LightStim for Wrinkles set for $249 at Amazon, also available at Dermstore! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

5. This Deep-Cleaning Face Mask

This is another top-notch product to use if you want to keep your skin clear. Cavallari said she likes to do “do back-to-back masks” after she puts her kids to bed. Her routine involved this option from Fresh, followed by other masks that help with anti-aging and hydrating the skin.

Get the Fresh Umbrian Clay Purifying Mask for Normal To Oily Skin for $75 at Amazon, also available at Nordstrom and Sephora! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

