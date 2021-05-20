Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s Drop time, people! If you’ve been shopping with Us for a while, you know what that means. Amazon’s The Drop just launched a new collaboration collection with another top name in the fashion world, and you only have 30 hours to shop before these made-to-order pieces are gone for good. They often sell out before time even runs out, so you need to be quick!

This time around, we have a spring-to-summer collection from blogger and influencer Lauren Kay Sims, who started off working in the fashion business and eventually became her own boss when she launched her site in 2015. “This collection is all about spring and summer moments and memories,” Sims said. “These pieces are a mix of boho and feminine while still being neutral and comfortable enough to wear every day.” Want to see some of the pieces? Here are five we can’t get enough of!

This Floral Top

On her Instagram Stories, Sims said, “I don’t know that I could pick a favorite piece from my collection, but if I had to, this top might be my number one.” We can see why, with cute details like gathered fabric and a tie at the neckline!

Get The Drop Women’s Ivory Floral Print Gathered Long Sleeve Top by @laurenkaysims for just $50 at Amazon! Only available until 6 p.m. ET on May 21, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Anything-But-Basic Cami

Sims wanted to create “the perfect summer top for denim shorts but also one that was really, like, feminine and chic for kind of a date night look too,” and we’d say she definitely succeeded with this flattering cami!

Get The Drop Women’s Bright White Crossover Tank Top by @laurenkaysims for just $35 at Amazon! Only available until 6 p.m. ET on May 21, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Soft and Stretchy Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit is total everyday essential material for Us. Sims loves how “soft and comfortable” the material is, and she specifically designed it so it would be cool enough even in hot summer weather!

Get The Drop Women’s Beige Sleeveless Jumpsuit by @laurenkaysims for just $45 at Amazon! Only available until 6 p.m. ET on May 21, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Smocked Midi Dress

Sims called this dress “the showstopper from the whole collection” and loves how it can “flatter any body type.” Dress it up or down — whatever you do, just grab it in time!

Get The Drop Women’s Ivory Floral Print Smocked Midi Dress by @laurenkaysims for just $55 at Amazon! Only available until 6 p.m. ET on May 21, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Easygoing Shorts

“I get so tired of wearing denim shorts every single day in the summer,” Sims said, and we’ve never related to anything more. That’s why she designed these comfy shorts. They can be worn day in and day out, and they’re fantastic because they’re breathable and don’t wrinkle easily!

Get The Drop Women’s Beige Paperbag Belted Shorts by @laurenkaysims for just $45 at Amazon! Only available until 6 p.m. ET on May 21, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.



