If you’re like Us, you spend a lot of time admiring celebrities’ clothing. You might not even be actively doing it, but as you scroll through Instagram — or maybe flip through an issue of Us Weekly — you probably find yourself wishing you owned many of the pieces you see stars rocking, even on casual days.

Of course, the main reason we don’t always dress like celebs is that their outfits tend to cost hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars — and sometimes consist of pieces not even available to the public. Many of them also have personal stylists and close friendships with top designers, so we have that going against us too. Don’t let that get you down though, because we have a tool that’s been helping our wardrobe climb to A-list status, and that’s Amazon StyleSnap!

Get the XIAOSHI Pencil Tank Bodycon Mini Club Dress for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

We recently turned to StyleSnap after Kourtney Kardashian posted a compilation of “pinkalicious” photos on her Instagram feed. In multiple of the photos, she wore a pink mini dress with a black lace trim, and we were unbelievably into it. We wanted the look for ourselves! And that’s where StyleSnap came into play.

To use StyleSnap, simply click “Upload a Photo” and pick a photo or screenshot. In this case, we uploaded a pic straight from Kardashian’s IG post. Within seconds, StyleSnap’s digital search found the dress and presented us with an entire list of pieces that looked similar, including this XIAOSHI dress, which is pretty much as close to a dead ringer as you can get. It’s under $20 and on Prime too — shopping win!

This dress is also pink with a black lace trim, also with a mini silhouette and skinny straps. If you want to channel Kardashian’s look for less, we can think of no better option. Wear it solo or layer it under a denim or faux-leather jacket. As for shoes, you can go for strappy heels like Kardashian or maybe try lace-up boots, or even simple white sneakers. A dress like this has a surprising amount of versatility!

Next time you find yourself sighing over seeing a star’s outfit you love, don’t keep scrolling or flipping. Give Amazon StyleSnap a try. You might end up with a look just like the original. You could even find the exact piece in some cases. You never know until you try!

