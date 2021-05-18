Channel Kyle Richards’ All-White Festive Summer Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have to say, after spending over a year in sweatpants and leggings almost 24/7, we’re kind of ready to do it up when it comes to our summer wardrobe. We want to take the fashion risks we were too afraid to take in the past. We want to make some statements!

We have to say though, it’s kind of hard to even know where to begin. We can definitely envision a cool type of outfit in our heads…but we’re fuzzy on the details. That’s why we turn to our favorite best-dressed celebrities for inspiration. Kyle Richards came through just in time for us this year with a summer look we can’t get enough of!

Richards recently posted a mirror selfie with friend and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga. They both dressed in all white, and we were so into it. Richards’ feathery Bronx and Banco jumpsuit was a stunner. The $635 price tag, however, was not our favorite. It’s a tough piece to find a look-alike of, but we hopped on Amazon to find two pieces that come together to create a nearly identical outfit!

The white top we found is made of 95% cotton with 5% spandex for stretch. It’s cropped and it has spaghetti straps, plus a show-stopping, fluffy neckline to match Richards’. The white pants we found have a straight leg silhouette and keep things smooth the way a jumpsuit would with no zippers or buttons!

We know that some people avoid white for fear that it’s unflattering, but you’re going to look like a million bucks in this outfit. The pants actually have a wide contour waistband and a tummy control panel for a confidence-boosting fit! And if you do want to stick with the most famous flattering shade out there, both pieces come in black as well. Another gorgeous outfit ready to go!

