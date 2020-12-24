This Buckle Sweater Trend Is Going to Be Huge in 2021

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When the new year begins, you want to start things off with a fresh look. One that perfectly represents your personal style and sets the tone for a happy, stylish next 12 months. It’s like choosing a back-to-school outfit, or a first-day-on-the-job outfit. You want to make a fabulous impression — one that crushes any imposter syndrome-type feelings that may be lingering from the year before.

Our pick for January 2021 (and beyond) has to be this unique sweater from Amazon’s The Drop, without a doubt. It was designed by fashion blogger and influencer Lucy Hernandez (of Lucy’s Whims) in her second collaboration with Amazon. While her first collection was available for 30 hours only, we’re so happy this one earned Staples by The Drop Status, meaning it’s here to stay! At least for now.

Get The Drop Women’s @lucyswhims V-Neck Buckle Slouchy Sweater for just $55 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

When designing this collection, Hernandez stated, “It was really important to me to design staple pieces that are high quality with the chicest cuts and details while being size-inclusive.” That’s why we’re happy to report that this sweater ranges from size XX-Small to 3X. It’s on Prime and Prime Wardrobe too, which means you can even try it before you buy it to make sure you chose the right size!

This sweater has a loose, slouchy fit with a bit of a high-low effect. It comes in a soft Whisper White shade and feels beautiful. Let’s get more into the design though, because there is so much going on here, and we love every bit of it. This top has lantern sleeves with ribbed cuffs…and look closely, because those cuffs actually have thumbholes. The hem also has vertical ribbing!

The sophisticated edge this sweater exudes is further accentuated by its cutout shoulder details on both sides. One side is more pronounced than the other, offering an asymmetric effect that is enhanced by the star buckle strap detail. Up top, this strap begins as part of the collar, but instead of tapering in toward the V-neckline, it continues down nearly the entire length of the sweater, accented by a golden buckle detail. This buckle is actually adjustable!

See why this piece is such a standout? It comes in black too, so whichever one is calling your name, we say grab it ASAP and start planning your New Year’s Day outfit!

