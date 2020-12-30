See Why Shoppers Are Calling This Color-Blocked Sweater the ‘Softest Ever’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweaters are helping Us get through the winter season in the chicest way possible, and we’re eternally grateful. That being said, it’s becoming a bit of an obsession — we can’t stop shopping for sweaters! While it’s practically impossible to have too many cold-weather options on hand, it’s equally important to be selective about the ones that we add to our collection.

Luckily, our latest fabulous find happens to be an Amazon bestseller. Shoppers say this pullover from PRETTYGARDEN is one of the softest sweaters ever, and it’s available right now in a slew of styles and patterns. No matter what your #OOTD Pinterest board looks like, there’s a version of this piece made to suit you!

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Knitted Color Block Sweater

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Knitted Color Block Sweater for prices starting at just $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 23, 2020 but are subject to change.

As mentioned, this sweater is up for grabs in plenty of variations — but the modern color-blocked version is our top pick. If you’re familiar with the iconic abstract paintings of squares by the late artist Piet Mondrian, you may be instantly captivated by this garment. It’s extremely sophisticated, but the fit of the sweater creates a casual vibe.

In terms of coziness, this sweater is the cream of the crop — one proud owner even described it as feeling like a “marshmallow.” We don’t think it gets cozier than that! The drop shoulders give it a loose quality, and you can easily achieve an oversized look if you order a size up. Additionally, it has a longer hem, which pairs perfectly with leggings or other types of tight-fitting pants.

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Knitted Color Block Sweater for prices starting at just $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 23, 2020 but are subject to change.

While shoppers are endlessly thrilled with its appearance, they also claim this sweater practically collects compliments. It’s not the boldest item on the block, but it makes enough of a style impact to steal anyone’s attention. Pick yours up now and nail the knit game!

See it: Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Knitted Color Block Sweater for prices starting at just $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 23, 2020 but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from PRETTYGARDEN and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!