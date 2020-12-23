We Need This Cheetah Print Top in Every Single Color

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Leopard print is everywhere, and it has been for decades. It’s timeless, it’s stylish and it can operate as anything from a neutral to a fashion statement. But what about its sister print, cheetah? We definitely see it around, but the two often get confused. Cheetah spots are more solid, and they’re equally as fierce as a leopard’s, if not more so. Plus cheetahs are the fastest land animals in the world!

We felt as though we were conjuring the speed of a cheetah when we almost instantly hit that “add to cart” button on this Amazon top. It’s just glorious. The print is impeccable, and the construction of the top itself is exactly what we love to see in our wardrobe. That under-$30 price tag doesn’t hurt either!

Get the Valphsio Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Blouse for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This top has a relaxed, flowy fit that gorgeously drapes down to its straight hem, hitting low enough on the body to easily tuck into a pair of high-waisted bottoms. Up top, you’ll find a loose-fitting mock neckline, which adds significant style points to this look. Check out the back to find two buttons at the nape of the neck, with a keyhole cutout accent just beneath. Don’t let the buttons worry you; we’re seeing reviewer reports that the neckline is stretchy enough that you shouldn’t even necessarily need to undo them to slip this top on and off!

Also making our heart skip a beat are the lantern sleeves. A statement sleeve is everything in the fashion world right now, and we can’t get enough of that smooth, lightweight fabric piling up over each wrist. The wrists are cuffed, by the way, and they feature two buttons to elevate this piece even further!

We love the neutral, natural look of the brown and khaki versions of this top, but it also comes in a few other unexpected shades that are really making our purchase decision difficult. There’s a beautiful blue, a deep green and even a crisp white. Plus, as you can see on the Amazon page, there are other variations of this top also available featuring leopard print, with options like buttons and twists and collars (oh my)!

Whether you’re wearing this top with distressed jeans and sneakers, with trousers and loafers or with a skirt and heels, you’re about to get a wild amount of use out of it. Now which color is going in your cart first?

