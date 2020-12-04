Hours Left! Shop The Drop x Sivan Ayla Before the Pieces Are Gone for Good

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon’s newest launch on The Drop is officially here, but for those of us who have shopped collaboration collections on The Drop before, we know one thing: Time is running out. Fast. These limited-edition pieces are made on demand and are only available for 30 hours, total, assuming they don’t sell out first. If you’re reading this, there are fewer than 8 hours left — if any!

The latest collaboration is with lifestyle blogger and designer Sivan Ayla. You may notice that Ayla is pregnant in her photos, but it’s not solely for pregnant women. “I designed this collection to fit my bump but it’s not a maternity line,” she wrote. “The fabric is comfortable, making it versatile for different body types and phases of life.” Ready to see our faves before they’re gone forever? Let’s go!

This Flowy Duster

How gorgeous is this twist on a duster? A “classic leopard print” is one of Ayla’s favorites, and it pops up again and again in her collection. This satin beauty, according to the designer, can be layered “over a dress and boots to add length and dimension, over jeans and a body suit for a cool-girl look, or with a monochrome black outfit for a polished look”!

Get The Drop Women’s Leopard Print Oversized Duster by @sivanayla for just $60 at Amazon with free shipping! Gone forever at 6 p.m. ET on December 4, 2020! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Adorable Dress

This stretchy dress nails all of the details — from the off-the-shoulder balloon sleeves, to the functional front knot, to the slits at the sides of the hem. Here’s what Ayla had to say: “This knotted dress is something you’ll feel extremely feminine in, the stretchy fabric allows you to wear it casually or dressed up.”

Get The Drop Women’s Whisper White Knot-Front Puff-Sleeve Dress by @sivanayla for just $50 at Amazon with free shipping! Gone forever at 6 p.m. ET on December 4, 2020! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Leopard Pants

If you’re looking to make a statement, these patterned pants are the way to do it. As Ayla says, they’re “super wearable for just about anything, including over a bathing suit.” A simple tee is really all you need!

Get The Drop Women’s Leopard Print High-Rise Wide-Leg Pull-On Pant by @sivanayla for just $50 at Amazon with free shipping! Gone forever at 6 p.m. ET on December 4, 2020! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Comfy Skirt

Don’t be afraid of wearing white! This skirt has a snug fit, but “the side ruching and slit make it incredibly comfortable and roomy.” Pair it with seriously any top!

Get The Drop Women’s Whisper White Fitted Midi Skirt by @sivanayla for just $45 at Amazon with free shipping! Gone forever at 6 p.m. ET on December 4, 2020! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Stunning Slip Dress

Simple slip dresses are already our favorite, but the asymmetric straps and cowl neckline on this leopard print piece make it stand out above all the rest. As Ayla says, it’s “different from every other slip dress hanging in your closet.” The ruched detailing is so flattering too!

Get The Drop Women’s Leopard Print Cowl-Neck Slip Dress by @sivanayla for just $55 at Amazon with free shipping! Gone forever at 6 p.m. ET on December 4, 2020! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

