This Slouchy Sweater Tank Will Be a Multi-Seasonal Favorite

What to wear, what to wear? It’s a question we ask ourselves over and over again, every single day. It’s a never-ending routine. Unfortunately, it’s not one we necessarily enjoy. It usually involves some frustration, and sometimes it makes us late for meetings and meet-ups.

It’s tough having pieces that work for many occasions — and year-round. Most are best for one season or another, while others are casual and some are strictly fancy. That’s why when we spotted this sweater tank, we had a real moment with it. It was like it was glowing on our computer screen. We needed it now, next month and next season!

Get The Drop Claire Double V-Neck Textured Rib Sweater Tank starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This slouchy tank is so cute and will be flattering on basically everyone in the world. It’s made of a soft cotton blend and has a semi-deep V-neckline. Its ribbed texture is just chunky enough while still keeping things light, and it has slightly oversized armholes for a chic, carefree vibe.

This tank also has a looser-fitting hem that hits toward the bottom of the hips, keeping things relaxed and easy while also adding extra versatility, allowing you to easily tuck it in — or get away with wearing it with leggings!

This sweater tank is currently available in five colors, and there’s an inclusive size range going from XX-Small to 3X, which we always love to see. For a more neutral shade, check out Caramel or Sandstorm. For something with a little more color, check out Dusty Purple and Fog Blue. They’re like muted pastels — a.k.a. gorgeous. If you’re someone who prefers their wardrobe to be at least 80% black, we have good news for you too, as there’s one in your color!

Like we mentioned, you can easily just wear this tank over leggings, but your options go on and on. Tuck just the front into a pair of jeans, or tuck the entire thing into a pair of slacks to elevate your look. Throw a blazer on top for a more professional vibe. In the winter, try layering it over a fitted turtleneck top. You can always swap any of your pants (or shorts) for skirts too!

