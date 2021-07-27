11 Comfy Pool Shoes That Will Make a Stylish Splash This Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hanging out poolside sounds wonderful right now. Perhaps you’d be lounging back on a chair, sipping a drink out of a coconut, looking stunning in a new swimsuit and flowy cover-up. But what would be on your feet?

We’ve been wearing simple flip flops to the pool our whole lives, but this year, we’re stepping it up. We’re still keeping things comfy and light for summer — maybe even comfier and lighter — but we’re adding an extra dose of style as well. We’ve picked out 11 pool shoes from Amazon below we think you’ll love as much as we do!

1. These Pillow-Soft Slides

These bestsellers might be the trendiest summer shoes of 2021 thanks to their pillow-soft construction, waterproof material and bottom tread to keep you from sliding around poolside. They’re majorly breathable too!

Get the EQUICK Slippers starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

2. These Sleek Sandals

If you prefer something a little sleeker with a lower profile, we love these slides. The single strap has a leather look to it, and while the sole is thin, there is padding — plus an ever-so-slight wedge lift in the heel!

Get the Volcom Simple Synthetic Leather Strap Slide Sandal starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

3. These Iconic Clogs

Crocs have been a polarizing pick in the past, but they’re having a major fashion moment right now, so now’s your time to try a pair (or maybe your fifth pair). They’re so lightweight and breathable and designed to shed water quickly in case you get splashed!

Get the Crocs Classic Clog starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

4. These Floating Boat Shoes

One of Sperry’s latest innovations, these Float shoes are making a name for themselves. They’re designed to literally float in water (meaning they’re also totally waterproof)!

Get the Sperry Authentic Original Float Boat Shoe starting at just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

5. These Wedge Heels

If you love the classic thong-style flip flops but are looking for an upgrade, these wedges are the way to go. They have a rubber, non-slip sole and an ultra-comfy padded footbed!

Get the Crystal Queen Beach Sandals for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

6. These Buckle Sandals

Love the Birkenstock look but hoping for a more affordable price? These EVA sandals are the way to go. Just look how popular they are with Amazon reviewers!

Get the FUNKYMONKEY Double buckle EVA Flat Sandals starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

7. These Hiking Sandals

These strappy sandals are great for summer adventurers, but they’re also tough and water-friendly, making them great for a day spent by the pool!

Get the MEGNYA Hiking Sandals for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

8. These Jelly Slides

We’ll always have a soft spot for jelly sandals, especially when they’re this cute. These frosty, sheer shoes are made with low-maintenance material that’s so easy to clean and perfect for hanging out either at the local pool or at a fancy resort!

Get the Qupid Line Sandals starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

9. These Quick-Dry Sneakers

These sneakers are quick to dry and include drainage holes in case they get wet. They also have super high-traction rubber on the bottom and come in the cutest colors!

Get the JointlyCreating Water Shoes starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

10. These Air-Cushion Slides

These pool sandals have an air cushion to make it feel like you’re standing on clouds. They’re also majorly flexible for all-day comfort, and the footbed is actually designed to massage your feet while you walk!

Get the SheSole Fashion Pool Sandals for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

11. These Platform Sandals

These bejeweled slides are definitely going to stand out at the pool, and the shiny platform midsole will have you standing tall — supermodel status!

Get the RF ROOM OF FASHION Jeweled Platform Slide Sandals starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop all women’s pool shoes here and check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

