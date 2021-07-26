These 7 Yeezy-Style Slides on Amazon Could Save You Hundreds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you ask Us, every season is slide season. Wear them on bare feet, with socks, with tights — whatever you can do to keep that comfort going all year long. Our favorite style right now is the pillowy-soft, squishy, supportive kind you can wear both indoors and out. Think Yeezy slides…but maybe without the gigantic price tag.

If you search for Yeezy slides right now, you’ll find that most pairs are over $300 or $400, and it might be tough to find your size. That’s why we picked out seven pairs from Amazon with the same kind of vibe, and that cost way less!

1. AIMINUO Pillow Slides

These marshmallow-like slides definitely have the look down with their textured outsole and smooth, one-piece design!

Get the AIMINUO Pillow Slides for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

2. EQUICK Slippers

These super popular, bestselling slipper slides are so soft, and they’re totally waterproof and washable!

Get the EQUICK Slippers starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

3. Litfun Platform Pillow Slide Sandals

Slip on these soft, springy sandals and you’ll feel like you’re “walking on clouds”!

Get the Litfun Platform Pillow Slide Sandals starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

4. Adidas Adilette Aqua Slide Sandal

We know people don’t usually see Adidas as an “alternative” brand pick, but in this slide’s case, it’s definitely captured the vibe we were looking for — and we love that Cloudfoam cushioning!

Get the Adidas Adilette Aqua Slide Sandal starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

5. Goograin Pillow Slides

These slides have a very smooth look if you’re looking for something on the sleeker side. They don’t hold back on the comfort though!

Get the Goograin Pillow Slides for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

6. FITORY Lightweight Pool Slides

We love the extra quilted detail added to the upper of these slides. It almost reminds Us of gemstones!

Get the FITORY Lightweight Pool Slides for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

7. Yuncheng Pillow Slides

These webbed slides are more reminiscent of other Yeezy styles. We love that they come in multiple colors!

Get the Yuncheng Pillow Slides for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop all slides at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!