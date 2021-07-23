17 Picture-Perfect Pieces to Wear on a Boat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

“I’m on a boat!” Are you really on a boat if you don’t say that? We think not. Another mandatory thing for stepping onto a boat, for Us, is making sure you’re wearing a cute, photo-worthy outfit.

If you’re about to go for a boat ride, you might want something nautical and on theme, or maybe something fancy for a yacht party. Whatever the occasion, we’ve picked out 17 perfect pieces for your next boat trip!

For a Chill River Cruise

1. This striped SweatyRocks romper is an adorable pick for posing on the deck!

2. This bestselling Floerns two-piece set is so pretty and the skirt will flow brilliantly in the wind!

3. Something like this easy and simple (but totally colorful) Romwe tie-dye mini dress could be a great pick too for a relaxed vibe!

4. We could see this loose-fit Loving People jumpsuit with sunnies and a fedora on a boat!

For a Tropical Vacation Cruise

5. If you’re heading out on a big ocean cruise, you can slip into full vacation mode with something like this botanical SweatyRocks set!

6. This IyMoo dress is perfect for a fancy dinner on the ship — especially during sunset, as that’s what the colors remind us of!

7. You’ll probably be spending a lot of time hanging around the pool, so make sure you have a cute cover-up like this Ekouaer dress. It comes in so many colors!

8. This fringe trim on this pinziko dress will fit in perfectly during those fun, carefree nights!

9. If the wind becomes a little chilly in the evening, try a flowy long-sleeve piece like this Nuofengkudu dress!

For a Fancy Yacht Party

10. Prepare to turn heads in this II ININ long floral dress!

11. This strapless Timathous dress is long and beautiful but lightweight enough for warm weather!

12. Make a major statement at an evening party in this MakeMeChic lace contrast jumpsuit!

13. Going full black tie? Check out this affordable yet majorly elegant YMDUCH gown!

For a Fishing Trip

14. We love the utility vibes of this Vetinee romper. Functional and fashionable!

15. These Relipop overall shorts are super comfy and will go well with your tall rubber boots!

16. These Floerns pants put an edgy spin on the classic cargo look!

17. This waterproof PESION windbreaker is great for iffy weather or protecting yourself from splashing fish!

