This Mesh Beach Tote Is a Total Summer Essential

Let’s get packed up for the beach. Grab a towel, of course, some sunscreen, a book or a copy of Us Weekly, a change of clothes, your sunglasses, some skincare and obviously a Polaroid camera. Don’t forget your essentials like your wallet and keys too.

Okay, we’re all packed…but here’s the question. What bag did you pack all of it in? A regular tote that collects sand like a magnet? A leather bag that overheats in the sun? No more of that! Next beach trip, you need to bring this mesh tote along with you. And hey, it’s so cute, you’ll use it back home too!

Get the Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

This beach tote has a mesh canvas shell. The mesh itself is bigger, not super tiny, which is perfect for summer outings because it has a total nautical vibe. It also lets any sand that creeps in at the beach flow right back out. We adore the shore, but once we’re in the car heading back home, we’d like to leave the sand behind!

The mesh shell also keeps this tote nice and lightweight even though it’s big and spacious. It also has no closure up top, so you can really stuff it to your heart’s content. Take a peek on the inside too to find an interior wall pocket which is perfect for things like your phone and keys, or maybe some pretty seashells you picked up while taking a dip!

This bag has two long top handles that can be worn over the shoulder, which is especially great for if you’re packing it up with towels or other larger items you wouldn’t want to carry in your hands. One other thing it has is color availability. There are 10 colors total, but if you fall for one, you need to be fast, because a couple are currently sold out.

We love the neutrals like the creamy beige and tan, but you could also go for something bolder like the yellow, minty blue, green or coral. You could also stay chicly simple with white, black, navy or grey!

We can’t wait to use this beach tote for our next excursion by the sea (or lake, or pool), but don’t be surprised if you catch Us toting it around in the city too. It’s so cute, it could definitely become your full-time summer bag!

