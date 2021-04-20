17 Low-Cut Dresses You Can Wear to Brunch, the Beach and More This Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our plan this summer is to turn heads with our looks. Hey, it’s been a long year of loungewear — we deserve it. The key to stunting in style when the temperatures are soaring? Low-cut pieces!

With that in mind, we picked out our 17 current favorite dresses which feature show-stopping, plunging necklines in a handful of styles. Some of these dresses are shorter, some have a maxi cut, some are looser and others have a bodycon vibe. Reviewers claim that these styles are some of the most flattering dresses they’ve even owned, and we’re obsessed with all of them! Keep reading to learn more about our top picks, and get ready to upgrade your warm-weather wardrobe!

17 Versatile Low-Cut Dresses for Spring and Summer

Shorter Mini Dresses

1. This form-fitting VANCOL dress drapes effortlessly, creating a glamorous silhouette! If you want to collect compliments, this is definitely a frock to rock.

2. We adore the V-neckline on this wrap dress from ECOWISH — it’s flattering for so many different body types!

3. Another strong wrap dress is this customer favorite from Relipop, which has ruffle trim along the hems!

4. Love lace? This AOOKSMERY dress is covered in lace from top to bottom, and its low V-neckline can show off your figure!

5. Bring on the heat! This babydoll dress from R.Vivimos has a triangle top neckline and a loose, lightweight fit that’s ideal for summer.

6. This PRETTYGARDEN short-sleeve wrap dress has pleats in the skirt that will make you feel like twirling all day long!

7. We also love the long, lantern-style sleeves on this chiffon wrap dress from uguest!

8. Though this is technically a mini romper, this Relipop number has the most gorgeous ruffles which make it appear to be a traditional dress!

9. This metallic dress from Ophestin has a stunning draped neckline and the most interesting design — it’s a show-stopper for sure!

10. The ruching on this deep-V neck backless dress from Jennyarn makes it so flattering, even though it’s practically skintight!

Midi- and Maxi-Length Dresses

11. This Yidarton midi dress has the most adorable tie detail at the base of the plunging neckline. Shoppers are obsessed, and it’s easy to see why!

12. The best way we can describe this long and flowy chiffon maxi from Remelon? Fit for a Grecian goddess!

13. This MARSEN plunging V-neck dress is a solid option for more formal functions, but you can certainly dress it down too!

14. The plunging V-neckline on this Joteisy midi dress is created with a button detail that runs down the front. Clever!

15. This SheIn satin maxi dress is another great example of a gown you can dress up for a night out, but totally wear on a romantic beach walk!

16. Over 5,000 shoppers are beyond infatuated with this plunging V-neck wrap maxi from BerryGo!

17. We’re crushing on the classic boho look of this R.Vivimos maxi dress — it’s timeless!

