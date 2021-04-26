Stock Your Closet With Stunning, Simple Basics From Amazon’s The Drop

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time for a new release from The Drop! Amazon’s rotating limited-edition collections designed by some of the biggest style influencers has delivered time after time. And trust Us — you’re going to want to check this latest one out.

This newest collection is brought to you by Ellenor Kim, a.k.a @spreadfashion on Instagram! Her pieces are all about keeping it simple, and we’re bringing you our top five picks to shop right now! Keep in mind, you only have a limited amount of time to get your hands on these pieces before they’re gone forever. If you fall in love something, get it before it’s too late!

This Cozy Half-Zip Sweatshirt

A half-zip might be one of our favorite types of sweatshirts. They look slightly more put together, which is why we’re definitely getting our hands on this one ASAP!

Get The Drop Women’s Whisper White Half-Zip Collared Sweatshirt by @spreadfashion for $45, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Comfy Drawstring Shorts

Comfy shorts are exactly what we need in our lives right now, and by the looks of this pair, they definitely won’t disappoint.

Get The Drop Women’s Whisper White Raw-Edge Hem Shorts by @spreadfashion for $40, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Floral Boho Dress

Who can resist a great floral dress? This one has Us beyond excited to wear it in the sunshine 24/7!

Get The Drop Women’s Black Floral Print Ruffle-Shoulder Mini Dress by @spreadfashion for $55, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Crisp Balloon-Sleeve Dress

Wearing a white dress in the summer time just makes sense, and we love the clean lines and flowy design of this version!

Get The Drop Women’s Bright White Balloon-Sleeve Tiered Mini Dress by @spreadfashion for $50, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Simple Smocked Mini Dress

Dresses don’t have to be complicated and over the top to look great, and that’s why we’re obsessed with this simple number!

Get The Drop Women’s Black Smocked-Waist Mini Dress by @spreadfashion for $50, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Check out all of the latest pieces from The Drop and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!